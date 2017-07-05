Lady Gaga backs Ed Sheeran after he quits Twitter

Sheeran is also reportedly working on an '8 Mile' style biopic

Lady Gaga has backed Ed Sheeran after he quit Twitter after becoming fed up with online abuse from trolls.

The singer-songwriter recently opened up on the “head-fuck” that he experienced after becoming swamped with online abuse.

“I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things”, he told The Sun.

“Twitter’s a platform for that. One comment ruins your day. But that’s why I’ve come off it. The head-fuck for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much.”

He added: “I have people like my dad who will have a conversation with me. But I don’t need people calling me a whatever.”

His Twitter account will only post automatically generated tweets from his Instagram account – but Sheeran won’t be using it himself.

Following the move, Gaga, who campaigns against harassment through her Born This Way Foundation, has come to his defence and posted a snap of the pair posing together on Instagram, pleading for others to behave better online.

She wrote, “What an incredible talented artist I LOVE ED. [He] deserves all our love and respect like all humans do. I wish all people on the internet would be positive and loving and apart of creating an online community that is kind and empowering, not hateful and mean. No reason to tear down an artist simply because they are on top. Work harder to be kinder everybody. That should be your first duty to humanity.”

Sheeran meanwhile, recently announced he’ll be playing a huge run of stadium shows calling at Belfast, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle, Cardiff and London’s Wembley Stadium, where he’ll play two concerts.

Tickets are set to go on sale this Saturday.

He is also reportedly plotting to make a biopic film about his life similar to Eminem‘s 8 Mile.

The singer-songwriter has previously discussed plans to make a movie and a soundtrack, but Sheeran held a meeting with movie executives about a possible project after his headline set at Glastonbury last month.