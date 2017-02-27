Lady Gaga ‘blamed’ for Super Bowl defeat by Atlanta Falcons player

The Falcons fell to pieces after Gaga's halftime show.

Lady Gaga‘s lengthier than normal halftime show has seemingly been blamed for the Atlanta Falcons’ shocking Super Bowl defeat last month.

Having led by 21-3 at halftime, the Atlanta Falcons crumbled after Gaga’s performance in the second half and eventually lost to the New England Patriots by 31 to 28.

Asked if Gaga’s 30-minute performance affected their performance, the Falcons’ wide receiver Mohamed Sanu said on NFL Networks’ Good Morning Football: “It definitely did. Usually, halftime is only like 15 minutes, and when you’re not on the field for like an hour, it’s just like going to work out, like a great workout, and you go sit on the couch for an hour and then try to start working out again.”

“I don’t know if you can simulate something like that,” Sanu added. “That was my first time experiencing something like that, and it was different.”

Gaga announced her Joanne World Tour, including several UK shows, shortly after her well-received Super Bowl performance,. Her isolated vocals from the halftime show have since appeared online.

Meanwhile, Metallica have said they plan to “fast-forward to the next chapter” of working with Lady Gaga after the two acts teamed up at the Grammys earlier this month.