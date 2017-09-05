Lady Gaga buys pizza for fans after cancelling Montreal concert

Singer cancelled the gig after getting sick singing in the rain

Lady Gaga sent pizzas and signed autographs for fans waiting outside her hotel after she cancelled a gig in Montreal last night (September 4).

The singer pulled out of the latest stop on her Joanne World Tour after getting sick after performing in the rain at New York City’s Citi Field at the end of last month (August)

“To my beautiful fans. I couldn’t be more devastated that I am unable to perform tonight,” she wrote on Twitter as she cancelled her planned show at Montreal’s Air Canada Centre. “I sing this entire show live, and pride myself on giving it all, but when I sang in the rain at Citi Field I got sick and have been pushing through.”

Gaga also responded to a couple of fans who expressed their disappointment at the show being cancelled on the day it was due to take place. “I tried all day to nurse my voice & my body to push through the show & my doctors & vocal coach said no I’m sorry,” she told one fan.

The star later tweeted to tell fans that she was sending free pizza to those waiting outside her hotel. “I love u so much & I’m so sorry u are the most loyal fans,” she wrote.

Fans have since taken to social media to show themselves enjoying the free pizza:

Gaga also waved to fans from the roof of the hotel:

Lady Gaga began her Joanne World Tour in August. It’s due to arrive in the UK in early October for shows in London, Birmingham and Manchester.

Meanwhile, Gaga recently announced her own Netflix documentary will be available on September 22.

Gaga: Five Foot Two is described as an “intimate and unfettered portrait” which “pulls back the curtain to introduce the woman behind the performer”. It follows the musician for a year and claims to give viewers an insight into “the divide between life as a superstar and life as an everyday woman.”