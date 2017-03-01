Lady Gaga confirmed to replace Beyonce in headlining Coachella 2017

The Daft Punk rumours were not true after all

Lady Gaga has been announced as Beyonce‘s replacement in headlining Coachella 2017.

Beyonce was forced to pull out of headlining after announcing that she was pregnant with twins. She will now top the bill at Coachella 2018 instead.

After rumours that Daft Punk would be returning to the stage to stand in began to spread, Coachella then confirmed that it would in fact be Gaga.

Announcing her performance, Gaga simply said: “Let’s party in the desert”.

Gaga’s announcement follows her appearance with Metallica at the Grammys, and her acclaimed performance at the Super Bowl – which the Atlanta Falcons would later blame for their defeat.

She also remains rumoured for Glastonbury Festival 2017. When NME asked her about said rumours, she refused to deny them when she replied: “Glaaaastonbury! I don’t have permission to say anything about that” – with her tight-lipped response suggesting that sworn to secrecy until an announcement.

Coachella 2017 will be held over two weekends on April 14-16 and April 21-23 2017. The festival takes place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Tickets are available here.

Meanwhile, he man who runs Coachella‘s parent company AEG, Philip Anschutz, has been accused of donating funds to groups who take a strong stance against LGBTQ and climate change issues.