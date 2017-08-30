Lady Gaga discusses her sixth album and importance of her fans

The singer released her latest record 'Joanne' last year and is currently on a world tour in support of the record

Lady Gaga has discussed her sixth album in a new interview.

The pop star released her latest album ‘Joanne‘ last year. In a four-star review, NME called it “as stylistically varied as ever”. She is currently on a world tour in support of the record.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Gaga said she had already begun work on the follow-up. “I have a lot of ideas and a lot of things I want to create, so you’ll see in a bit. I need some time to create.”

She added that, while the production of her ‘Joanne’ world tour makes it unlikely that she’ll air new songs on the run, there’s still the chance fans could get a sneak preview of new material. “That’s not to say I won’t do songs here and there that I can call during the show,” she explained.

Gaga also discussed the importance of her fans to her, saying that she and the Little Monsters are bonded by “spreading a message of love and unity and acceptance to the world”. “As the years have gone by, we’ve all grown up and changed, but it’s our values that stay the same,” she said.

“It keeps us strong. No matter what happens in our lives, in my life, the world, we always have that common ground and value system that we care about. The ‘Joanne’ world tour so far has been really exciting for a lot of reasons, mostly to reunite with my fan base and feel that love they bring every night, and I pray that multiplies.”

Meanwhile, Gaga recently announced her own Netflix documentary will be available on September 22.

Gaga: Five Foot Two is described as an “intimate and unfettered portrait” which “pulls back the curtain to introduce the woman behind the performer”. It follows the musician for a year and claims to give viewers an insight into “the divide between life as a superstar and life as an everyday woman.”