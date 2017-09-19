Lady Gaga gives an insight into life with chronic pain in new documentary trailer

'Gaga: Five Foot Two' is released this week.

Netflix have released a trailer for a new Lady Gaga documentary, titled ‘Gaga: Five Foot Two’.

The teaser trailer gives an insight into her life with fibromyalgia, a condition which causes chronic pain to spread across the whole body.

“What happened in the last few years?” Zane Lowe asks the singer in the trailer, interviewing her on his Beats 1 show. “Real fans probably knew deep down that there was something going on.”

“Paranoia, fear, body pain, anxiety,” Gaga replies, referencing her illness.

The singer can be seen receiving treatment for the pain, but she credits her fans for helping her through: “I have chased this pain for five years but when I feel the adrenaline in my music and my fans, I can fucking go.”

The trailer also gives a glimpse into the darker side of celebrity.

“I go from everyone touching me all day, and talking at me all day, to total silence,” Gaga can be heard saying, tearfully.

“Then all these people leave. And then I’ll be alone.”

The singer was forced to cancel an appearance at Rock in Rio festival on September 14, that she was “devastated” at not being “well enough” for the gig.

An official statement later described how the singer was suffering from “severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform”.

Days later she postponed her European tour until 2018, with Live Nation saying she was “devastated”.

Gaga promised to tell her story “in depth” and “take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference.”

Chris Moukarbel directed the documentary and said in a statement: “I had a rare opportunity to create a portrait of an artist with such an open heart and mind. I feel really lucky that Gaga trusted me and my vision.”

‘Gaga: Five Foot Two’ will be available on Netflix this coming Friday (September 22).