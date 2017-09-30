Lady Gaga gives update on health following tour postponement

The singer was forced to postpone the European leg of her 'Joanne' world tour

Lady Gaga has given fans an update on her health following the postponement of part of her ‘Joanne‘ world tour.

The singer was forced to pull out of performing the European leg of the tour due to severe physical pain.

A statement from promoters Live Nation read: “Lady Gaga is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform. She remains under the care of expert medical professionals who recommended the postponement earlier today (September 18).”

Writing on Twitter earlier today, Gaga told fans she was “getting stronger everyday for my #LittleMonsters”, as Elle reports. “Can’t wait to get back on stage & be w u at JoanneWorldTour #PawsUp [sic],” she added.

The star suffers from fibromyalgia, a disease that causes pain and can also cause fatigue, headaches and insomnia.

Live Nation’s statement said Gaga planned to “spend the next seven weeks proactively working with her doctors to heal from this and past traumas that still affect her daily life.”

In an Instagram post shared on the day the news broke about the cancellations, Gaga said: “I am looking forward to touring again soon, but I have to be with my doctors right now so I can be strong and perform for you all for the next 60 years or more. I love you so much.”

No new European dates have been announced as yet, although the new shows are reported to be happening in 2018. The ‘Joanne’ world tour is expected to restart with the second North American leg in November.