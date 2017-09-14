Lady Gaga hospitalised after suffering ‘severe physical pain’

Singer cancelled her performance at Rock In Rio festival

Lady Gaga has been forced to cancel a festival performance in Brazil after being hospitalised.

Gaga pulled out of Rock In Rio festival, scheduled to take place this weekend, after being taken to hospital due to ill-health.

Initially tweeting that she was “devastated” at not being “well enough” for the gig, an official statement later described how the singer was suffering from “severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform”.

“Lady Gaga is under the care of expert medical professionals,” the statement posted to Twitter added. “She sends her love to all her fans in Rio and thanks them for their support and understanding.”

Gaga herself later tweeted to fans to say: “I was taken to the hospital its not simply hip pain or wear & tear from tour, I’m in severe pain. I’m in good hands w/ the very best doctors”.

See Gaga’s tweets and full statement below:

Earlier this month, Gaga cancelled a gig in Montreal after getting sick whilst singing in the rain in New York.

In her new Netflix documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two, Gaga opened up about her health problems, revealing that she suffers from a chronic illness called fibromyalgia, which causes muscle pain, fatigue and more.