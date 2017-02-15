Listen to Lady Gaga’s isolated vocals from Super Bowl halftime show performance

Singer delivered a 13-minute set earlier this month

Lady Gaga‘s isolated vocals from her Super Bowl halftime show performance earlier this month are now online. Listen in the video below.

Gaga played the coveted Super Bowl halftime show on February 5, delivering a 13-minute set that featured acrobatics, costume changes, a staged jump from the stadium roof and hits including ‘Poker Face’, ‘The Edge Of Glory’ and ‘Telephone’.

Hear her isolated vocals from the performance beneath:

Meanwhile, Metallica have said that they plan to “fast-forward to the next chapter” of working with Lady Gaga after the two acts teamed up at the Grammys at the weekend.

“[She is the] quintessential perfect fifth member of this band. Her voice, her attitude, her outlook on everything is so awesome,” drummer Lars Ulrich told Rolling Stone. “[The performance] was so effortless and organic and she just has the spirit of hard rock and metal flowing through her veins. It comes really easy for her. There’s nothing contrived; she just has this super warm, easy energy.”

He added: “We already started fast-forwarding to the next chapter when we can do more of this,” he says. “It’s not one of those ’20 lawyers, strategists and managers trying to force two people from two different worlds to figure out how to spend four minutes together on a national telecast.’ Of any of these undertakings, this is about as organic and authentic as there’s ever been one. We’re just getting started.”

The Grammys collaboration suffered technical problems, as frontman James Hetfield stepped up to sing ‘Moth Into Flame’, his microphone was switched off – forcing him to share one with Gaga. Visibly frustrated, Hetfield threw his guitar and a crew member and kicked over the mic stand. A stagehand has since been blamed for Metallica’s microphone failure.

You can hear what the Gaga and Metallica collaboration should have sounded like here.