Lady Gaga releases ‘John Wayne’ music video

Track is lifted from recent album 'Joanne'

Lady Gaga has shared her video for ‘John Wayne’.

The clip for the ‘Joanne’ track is directed by Jonas Akerlund and sees Gaga riding a horse and being hit by a beer can.

Watch it now at Apple Music.

Gaga played the coveted Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday (February 5), delivering a 13-minute set that featured acrobatics, costume changes, a staged jump from the stadium roof and hits including ‘Poker Face’, ‘The Edge Of Glory’ and ‘Telephone’.

Gaga’s was the second most-viewed halftime show of all time, new figures show. Gaga’s set was watched by 117.5 million viewers, which just trails behind Katy Perry’s 2015 appearance, which drew in 120.7 million viewers.

Following her Super Bowl performance, Gaga has also announced a world tour. It will begin in Vancouver, Canada on August 1 and arrive in the UK in October for shows in London, Birmingham and Manchester. Check out her full list of UK dates below. Tickets for the UK dates go on sale this Friday (February 10).

London – The O2 (October 9)

Birmingham – Barclaycard Arena (15)

Manchester – Manchester Arena (17)

It has also been reported that Lady Gaga will perform with Metallica at the Grammy Awards this weekend. Gaga has also teased her cameo in the upcoming season premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Gaga released fifth album ‘Joanne’, which features songwriting collaborations with Mark Ronson and Father John Misty, plus a duet with Florence Welch, in October.

