Lady Gaga has postponed her European tour until 2018

Lady Gaga has announced that she is postponing her European tour until 2018, only days after she cancelled a concert in Rio due to “severe physical pain”.

The singer has been vocal about her battle with Fibromyalgia, a condition which causes chronic pain to spread across the whole body.

Now, it’s been announced that her European tour will be postponed until early next year after it was initially scheduled to begin in Barcelona on Thursday.

“I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles”, the singer wrote to her fans in a Twitter post.

“Searching for years to get to the bottom of them. It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out. As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference.”

Confirming the cancellation, promoters Live Nation wrote: “Lady Gaga is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform. She remains under the care of expert medical professionals who recommended the postponement earlier today. Lady Gaga is devastated that she has to wait to perform for her European fans. She plans to spend the next seven weeks proactively working with her doctors to heal from this and past traumas that still affect her daily life, and result in severe physical pain in her body.”

Fans are advised to keep hold of their existing tickets until the rescheduled dates are announced.