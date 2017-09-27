Lady Gaga receives sweet ‘get well soon’ gift from Beyoncé

The singer has been forced to cancel dates due to chronic pain

Lady Gaga has shared a photo of a ‘get well soon’ gift given to her by Beyoncé, after she was forced to cancel gigs due to ill health.

Gaga pulled out of Rock In Rio festival earlier this month after being taken to hospital. Gaga herself later tweeted to fans to say: “I was taken to the hospital its not simply hip pain or wear & tear from tour, I’m in severe pain. I’m in good hands w/ the very best doctors”.

She also recently shared her story of life with chronic pain from fibromyalgia, a condition which causes pain to spread across the whole body.

Now, she has shared a photo of a gift given to her by Beyoncé – an Ivy Park sweater to wear as she recovers.

“Not having a good pain day,” she writes in the Instagram caption. “Thank you honey B for sending me this comfy sweatshirt. Keeps me warm outside in a hammock so I can be [with] the trees, and the sky, and the sun and take deep breaths. Feel so lucky to have so much love.”

Check out the post below.

Not having a good pain day. Thank you honey 🍯 B for sending me this comfy sweatshirt. Keeps me warm outside in a hammock so I can be w the trees, and the sky, and the sun and take deep breaths. Feel so lucky to have so much love ❤️ A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Sep 26, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

Earlier this month, Gaga cancelled a gig in Montreal after getting sick whilst singing in the rain in New York. She subsequently postponed her upcoming ‘Joanne’ European tour to 2018.