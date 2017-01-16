Lady Gaga returns to recording studio to work on new music

The singer is working with pop-R&B producer Brian Kennedy, known for his work with Rihanna and Kelly Clarkson.

Lady Gaga is already back in the recording studio.

Brian Kennedy, a pop-R&B producer known for his work with Rihanna and Kelly Clarkson, shared a picture of himself with Gaga and country singer-songwriter Dallas Davidson. “First session of the year,” he wrote in the caption.

First session of the year with @ladygaga & @dallasdavidson_ two incredible people! #inspired #readytoworkagain #newsound A photo posted by Brian Kennedy (@iambkennedy) on Jan 13, 2017 at 7:54pm PST

Gaga released fifth album ‘Joanne’ in October and supported it with a small “dive bar” tour of the US. She also performed an intimate gig for just 100 fans on the roof of a London shopping centre.

She is due to make her live return at the Super Bowl halftime show in Houston, Texas on February 5. Over the weekend she hinted that a full tour announcement is coming soon by re-tweeting a fan account which had tweeted that Gaga’s tour is “already booked” and “ready to be announced” after the halftime show.

Last month, Gaga agreed to an interview with Piers Morgan after he described himself as “sceptical” about her account of being a victim of sexual assault.

Morgan was responding to a powerful open letter Gaga posted about suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. In the letter, she told fans: “There is a lot of shame attached to mental illness, but it’s important that you know that there is hope and a chance for recovery.”