Lady Gaga reveals her Super Bowl half-time show plans

Singer will perform this Sunday (February 5)

Lady Gaga has revealed that her Super Bowl half-time show will centre on the “spirit of equality”.

The singer has been putting the finishes touches to her show at the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday (February 5).

She said in a news conference: ”The only statements that I’ll be making during the half-time show are the ones that I have been consistently making during my career. I believe in a passion for inclusion, I believe in the spirit of equality.’

Gaga continued: “I will say it’s a tremendously athletic show, and it’s something we really talked about when creating the halftime experience.

“I mentioned that I thought it was important for us to consider, you know, high adrenaline.”

Gaga had already appeared at last year’s Super Bowl, when she sang the National Anthem before Denver Broncos’ 24-10 win over Carolina Panthers.

It was recently confirmed that she will not be banned from speaking out about politics or Donald Trump during her upcoming show, according to the NFL.

Gaga was very vocal in her support of Trump’s opponent Hilary Clinton – making an appearance to speak and perform at her final rally, while also drawing criticism for those who confused her outfit with that of a Nazi. She was also among the musicians who responded to Donald Trump’s victory negatively – tweeting ‘say a prayer America’ when she heard the result, before making headlines by protesting against the new US President.

Meanwhile, Gaga also recently shared a Tweet that said a world tour was booked and dates would be revealed following her Super Bowl performance.

She’s also rumoured to be appearing at Glastonbury. When NME asked her about said rumours, she refused to deny them when she replied: “Glaaaastonbury! I don’t have permission to say anything about that” – with her tight-lipped response suggesting that she is sworn to secrecy until an announcement.

