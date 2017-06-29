Lady Gaga says she will ‘honour the tragedy’ of Manchester terror attack on every stop of Joanne world tour

"I think it's important, in every city that I stop in, that we honour that tragedy and be there for one another"

Lady Gaga has announced plans to “honour” the victims of the recent Manchester terror attack on every stop of her upcoming ‘Joanne’ world tour.

Last month, a Manchester Ariana Grande concert was the target of a terrorist attack, with 22 killed and a further 59 injured after explosives were detonated with Manchester Arena.

In a new interview with Billboard, Lady Gaga has now confirmed that she will pay tribute to those affected by the atrocities committed at the show. When questioned as to the importance of Lady Gaga’s upcoming Manchester Arena show as part of her ‘Joanne’ world tour, the star told Billboard, “It will mean a lot to me. I’m excited to share that moment with my fans, as I am in every place that we go. I think it’s important, in every city that I stop in, that we honor that tragedy and be there for one another and remember that life is precious and we have to be kind and stick together.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Elsewhere in the interview, she confirms that preparations for the ‘Joanne’ world tour are nearly complete, stating “the stage has been designed and is being built, and we have been building the story of the show since the Super Bowl. And we are beginning to sort of delineate where we want choreography, what songs I’d like to play at the piano, and lighting is a big thing this year. The stage is very different from anything we’ve ever done before, and I’m really in love with it. So I’m very excited about the show.”

Lady Gaga’s ‘Joanne’ world tour kicks off on August 1 in Vancouver, Canada, and arrives in the UK in October for shows in Manchester, Birmingham and London. The full list of UK dates is as follows:

9-Oct-17 – London – The O2

11-Oct-17 – London – The O2

12-Oct-17 – Birmingham – Genting Arena

15-Oct-17 – Birmingham – Barclaycard Arena

17-Oct-17 – Manchester – Manchester Arena

Full dates for the ‘Joanne’ world tour can be found here.

Lady Gaga recently headlined Coachella Festival in the USA, where she performed new single ‘The Cure’ for the first time. Gaga was drafted in as a replacement earlier in the year when original headliner Beyoncé was advised by doctors not to perform due to her pregnancy.

During her set, Gaga ran through hits from across her back catalogue, including ‘Just Dance’, ‘Telephone’, ‘Born This Way’ and set-closer ‘Bad Romance’.