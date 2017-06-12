Lady Gaga partners with Starbucks to launch new “kindness” initiative

The singer's Born This Way Foundation are teaming up with the coffee chain to launch their new charity range of beverages

Lady Gaga has partnered with Starbucks to advocate a new “kindness” initiative.

The singer’s Born This Way foundation, which has championed such causes as LGBTQ rights and youth empowerment, is teaming up with the global coffee chain to launch a new range of ‘Cups of Kindness’ beverages.

The initiative – which kicks off tomorrow (June 13) and will continue until June 19 – will help raise funds for youth programmes that “spread the message of kindness” and create positive environments – including offering mental health resources.

Speaking in a statement, Gaga said: “We’re healthier and happier when we live our lives with compassion and our communities are stronger when we treat one another with generosity and respect. Born This Way Foundation and I are so excited to partner with Starbucks to help inspire positivity and love through the Cups of Kindness collection.”

Starbucks will donate 25 cents from every one of its ‘Cups of Kindness’ beverages sold at participating Starbucks stores in North America to the Born This Way Foundation.

Meanwhile, The Chainsmokers recently recalled their beef with Gaga, with the duo explaining that the experience had taught them “a lesson.”

“We’ve since reached out to her and explained, because it was really taken out of context,” Alex Pall said. “We were talking about how much we respect her as an artist and everything she’s done but that I’m just not a fan of her new song. Of course it came out just so much worse.”