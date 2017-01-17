Lady Gaga builds dance floor in back yard to practice for Super Bowl

Gaga follows the likes of Coldplay, Beyonce and Madonna for lucrative TV spot

Lady Gaga has built a dance floor in her back yard so she can perfect her routine for her upcoming Super Bowl performance.

Lady Gaga was named as the performer for this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show in September. She follows the likes of Coldplay, Beyonce, Katy Perry and Madonna for the lucrative TV spot.

According to Radio One, Gaga is keen to perfect her routine and has built a dance floor in her back yard to enable her and her dancers to practise. Posting a video of herself and her Super Bowl dancers on her Instagram page, Gaga wrote: “Super Bowl Rehearsal is so fun. We built a tent in my backyard with a dancefloor to practice (sic)! We love you monsters, can’t wait to perform for u (sic)!”

SuperBowl Rehearsal is so fun. We built a tent in my backyard with a dancefloor to practice! We love you monsters, can't wait to perform for u! 💋❤️🎤 A video posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 16, 2017 at 2:18pm PST

Gaga made the announcement of her appearance on Twitter. Referring to her new single ‘Perfect Illusion’, Gaga wrote: “It’s not an illusion. The rumours are true. This year, the Super Bowl goes Gaga.” The event will take place in Houston, Texas on February 5.

Gaga had already appeared at 2016’s Super Bowl, when she sang the National Anthem before Denver Broncos’ 24-10 win over Carolina Panthers. She had been rumoured to be 2017’s Halftime Show performer for a month, after Billboard reported she was in talks for the gig.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is the most lucrative slot in the American TV calendar. A 30-second slot on the NBC network during half-time costs $4.5m (£3.5m).