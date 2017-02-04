NRA urge Lady Gaga not to tell ‘real Americans’ ‘how stupid and racist they are’ at Super Bowl

Political commentator Bill Whittle made the comments on the organisations own NRA TV

Lady Gaga will be the performer at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday (February 5) and some people think she should leave politics out of her appearance at the event.

The National Rifle Association (NRA) urged the pop star to keep things fun during her performance via their own TV network, NRA TV.

Conservative political commentator Bill Whittle said Super Bowl organisers had “once again” “chosen a gigantic progressive mouthpiece for their Super Bowl halftime” in booking Gaga. As well as referring to Beyoncé’s politically-charged performance of ‘Formation’ last year, he recalled past performances from which he thought Gaga should take her lead.

“I can remember days when Michael Jackson or somebody would do the Super Bowl and politics didn’t enter into it because they understood that they’re performing for the entire nation and not for the staff at MSNBC,” he said.

“I think if Lady Gaga comes out there and makes this an anti-Trump tirade, I think that’s really the final step of the declaration of war between our pop culture people and the actual citizens,” he continued.

“This is not the Kennedy Awards. This isn’t the Oscars. This is the Super Bowl where real Americans get together and have a real fun day and the last thing they want to hear is how stupid and racist they are.”

As Idolator points out, Jackson’s 1993 halftime show included songs like ‘Black Or White’, ‘We Are The World’ and ‘Heal The World’. “Billie Jean’s just a tune, it doesn’t mean anything,” Jackson told producers at the time. “It’s a new world, this has to be about ‘Heal The World’.”

In a press conference earlier this week, Gaga talked in vague terms about what people could expect from her performance. Addressing whether she would be trying to make a statement with it, she said: “The only statement that I’ll be making during the halftime show are the ones that I’ve been consistently making throughout my career.

“I believe in a passion for inclusion. I believe in the spirit of equality, and that the spirit of this country is one of love and kindness. My performance will uphold those philosophies.”

Watch NRA TV discussing her imminent Super Bowl halftime performance above.