Lady Gaga teases cameo on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season premiere

'Gentlemen, start your engines...'

Lady Gaga has teased a cameo appearance on the upcoming season premiere of ‘Rupaul’s Drag Race’. Check out the trailer below.

After wowing the Super Bowl with her epic 13-minute half-time performance, featuring a daring jump from the stadium roof, now she’ll be appearing on the new series of the cult camp favourite show ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’.

“Gentlemen, start your engines,” she growls in the trailer, “and may the best woman win.”

While an air-date for the season nine premiere has not yet been announced, a spokesman for the show confirmed Gaga’s involvement and added they would “unveil a court of cut-throat Queens each competing to snatch the crown and strut away with a $100,000 cash prize and the coveted title of ‘America’s Next Drag Superstar.'”

Meanwhile,Gaga’s set at the Super Bowl was watched by 117.5 million viewers, which just trails behind Katy Perry’s 2015 appearance, which drew in 120.7 million viewers.

Check out her full list of UK dates below. Tickets for the UK dates go on sale this Friday (February 10).

London – The O2 (October 9)

Birmingham – Barclaycard Arena (15)

Manchester – Manchester Arena (17)