Lana Del Rey responds to fan theory of story between all of her album covers

Lana Del Rey has confirmed a fan theory that there is a story running between the artwork of each of her albums.

After Del Rey unveiled the cover for new album ‘Lust For Life’, fans began to speculate with theories that each sleeve was connected – mainly that the vehicles between the sleeves were the same, and that her expression told the story of the evolution of the character between happier and sad times.

Now in an interview with NME, Del Rey has confirmed that this is the case.

“That’s all true,” Del Rey told NME. “That truck [on the cover of ‘Lust For Life’] is the same make and model as ‘Born To Die’. The Mercedes [on the cover of ‘Ultraviolence’] is my own. Being on the road or having a destination was a big part of the songs.

“I was once banned about singing about cars – ‘We get it, you like them’. I like having a narrative in a track listing, and continuity with a discography. It’s a growth story.”

Meanwhile, Del Rey also confirmed that she used witchcraft in an attempt to hex Donald Trump.

“Yeah, I did it. Why not? Look, I do a lot of s**t”, she replied.

“I’m in line with Yoko [Ono]and John [Lennon] and the belief that there’s a power to the vibration of a thought. Your thoughts are very powerful things and they become words, and words become actions, and actions lead to physical charges.”

She added: “I really do believe that words are one of the last forms of magic and I’m a bit of a mystic at heart.”

‘Lust For Life’ by Lana Del Rey is out now.