Lana Del Rey and Courtney Love talk about their love of each other’s music

The pair speak to each other in a new interview

Lana Del Rey has spoken to Courtney Love in a new interview in which they discuss their love of each other’s music.

Del Rey is preparing to release her new album, ‘Lust For Life’, the follow-up to 2015’s ‘Honeymoon’. It has already been preceded by lead single ‘Love’. The singer recently unveiled a witch-themed trailer for the album and teased that the record is “coming soon”.

Lana speaks to Love in the latest issue of Dazed. Del Rey previously toured with Love in 2015.

In their interview, Love revealed that her favourite song by Del Rey is ‘Blue Jeans’. She said: “I think my very, very favourite song of yours – you’re not gonna like this because it’s early – is ‘Blue Jeans’. I mean, [the lyric] “You’re so fresh to death and sick as ca-cancer”? Who does that?”

Del Rey responded by saying: “I have to say, that track has this guy [Del Rey collaborator] Emile Haynie all over it. I remember ‘Blue Jeans’ was more of a Chris Isaak ballad and then I went in with him and it came out sounding the way it does now. I was like, ‘That’s the power of additional production.’ The song was on the radio in the UK, on Radio 1, and I remember thinking, ‘Fuck, that started off as a classical composition riff that I got from my composer friend, Dan Heath.’ It was, like, six chords that I started singing on.”

Lana went on to describe her love of the ‘Malibu’ music video by Love’s band Hole and the song ‘Awful’, also by Hole. “You’re one of my favourite writers,” Del Rey told Love, who replied: “You’re one of mine, so, checkmate.”

“What you did was the epitome of cool,” Del Rey continued. “And there’s a lot of different music going on, but adolescents still know when something comes authentically from somebody’s heart. It might not be the song that sells the most, but when people hear it, they know it.”

Del Rey recently unveiled the cover art for her new album ‘Lust For Life’.

Lana Del Rey also recently gave a rare interview to BBC Radio 2’s Jo Whiley, where she revealed more details about the upcoming new record.

“I started out thinking that the whole record was gonna have a sort of a ’50s-’60s feeling, kind of some kind of Shangri-Las, early Joan Baez influences,” she explained. “But I don’t know, as the climate kept on getting more heated politically, I found lyrically everything was just directed towards that. So because of that, the sound just got really updated, and I felt like it was more wanting to talk to the younger side of the audience that I have. I guess it’s a little more socially aware. It’s kind of a global feeling.”