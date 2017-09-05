Lana Del Rey deletes all her Instagram photos and most of her tweets

One of the tweets not deleted simply reads: "Love you"

Lana Del Rey has cleared her entire Instagram account and deleted most of her tweets without explanation.

The singer released her latest album ‘Lust For Life’ in July, speaking to NME for an exclusive interview surrounding the release.

Now, Del Rey appears to have wiped her Instagram account of all its photos and has likewise erased most of her tweets from Twitter. Her Facebook page remains intact, however.

The few tweets to have survived include ones promoting her previous albums and another from 2009 that simply reads, “Love you”. See the latter tweet below.

NME has approached Lana Del Rey’s press representative for further comment.

Earlier this year, the singer took to social media to urge fans to use witchcraft to oust Donald Trump from office.

Asked about this by NME, she later said: “Yeah, I did it. Why not? Look, I do a lot of shit… I’m in line with Yoko and John and the belief that there’s a power to the vibration of a thought. Your thoughts are very powerful things and they become words, and words become actions, and actions lead to physical changes.”

‘Lust For Life’ is Lana’s fifth studio record and fourth major label album. Her follow-up to 2015’s ‘Honeymoon’, it became her third number one in the UK.