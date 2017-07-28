Lana Del Rey earns third number one album with ‘Lust For Life’

It's the singer's fourth studio album

Lana Del Rey has earned her third number one album with the release of ‘Lust For Life’ last week.

The album, which came out last Friday, overtook competition from ‘Crooked Calypso’ by Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott, which held the mid-week lead. ‘Crooked Calypso’ holds the number one spot on the Vinyl Album Chart. ‘Lust For Life’ is not yet out for release on vinyl.

The success of ‘Lust For Life’ follows Lana’s earlier number one albums, the 2012 debut ‘Born To Die’, which sold a million copies, and 2014’s ‘Ultraviolence’. The new record is the first by Lana to feature guest artists, including The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky and Stevie Nicks.

Nine records by the band Linkin Park have also entered the official charts, following the tragic death of frontman Chester Bennington last week. Five of the records feature in the official Top 40, with three in the Top 10. Linkin Park are the first band in 50 years to achieve this. The 2000 debut ‘Hybrid Theory’ has peaked at number four, which is the same position it held when it was first released.

Chester Bennington Obituary: 1976-2017

The five Linkin Park albums to feature in the Top 40 this week are ‘Hybrid Theory’, ‘One More Light’, ‘Meteora’, ‘Minutes to Midnight’ and ‘A Thousand Suns’.

Elsewhere, Dizzee Rascal’s ‘Raskit’ takes the tenth position, his fifth Top 10 album. In the singles chart, ‘Despacito’ has entered the number one position on a third occasion, making it one of only five records to do so.