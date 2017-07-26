Lana Del Rey explains why she stopped her band performing ‘Love’ at London gig

The singer turned a mishap into a triumph at her London gig earlier this week.

Lana Del Rey has explained why she cut short her performance of ‘Love’ at her one-off London gig.

Shortly after her band started playing ‘Love’, the lead single from her ‘Lust For Life’ album, Del Rey told them to halt. She then performed a portion of the song a cappella.

“I’m not exactly sure what happened, but I think my keyboard player was playing the wrong chords,” she told the BBC. “I was leaning in to him and saying, ‘That’s not it, that’s not it’ and he was like, ‘That is it, trust me’. I listened for 10 seconds and I was like, ‘Damn, I definitely can’t get it’. I couldn’t get it in rehearsal, either. So I just told him to stop. I feel bad – I was kind of abrasive.”

Explaining why she was determined to sing the song anyway, she added: “But that song is at the heart of the record and I thought it’d be weird if I didn’t do it. So, luckily the people who were at the show knew the words and they sang along with me.”

Meanwhile, Del Rey has recently confirmed that she used witchcraft in an attempt to hex Donald Trump. “Yeah, I did it. Why not? Look, I do a lot of s**t”, she said.

“I’m in line with Yoko [Ono] and John [Lennon] and the belief that there’s a power to the vibration of a thought. Your thoughts are very powerful things and they become words, and words become actions, and actions lead to physical charges.”

She added: “I really do believe that words are one of the last forms of magic and I’m a bit of a mystic at heart.”