Lana Del Rey reveals whether her song ‘Cola’ is about Harvey Weinstein

Singer says she is retiring the track following the Weinstein scandal

Lana Del Rey has revealed that she had a “Harvey Weinstein type of character” in mind when she wrote her song ‘Cola’ and says that she won’t be performing it live again following the wide-ranging sexual misconduct claims levelled at the shamed Hollywood mogul.

In recent weeks, film producer Weinstein has been accused of rape, sexual harassment and other forms of misconduct by numerous women – allegations that he “unequivocally denies”.

‘Cola’ featured on Del Rey’s 2012 ‘Paradise’ EP. It was recently claimed that the song’s lyrics “Ah, he’s in the sky with diamonds” were originally penned as “Harvey’s in the sky with diamonds“.

The singer has now responded to the speculation in an interview with MTV News, confirming: “When I wrote that song, I suppose I had like a Harvey Weinstein/Harry Winston-type of character in mind.”

“I envisioned, like, a benevolent, diamond-bestowing-upon-starlets visual, like a Citizen Kane or something,” Del Rey added. “I’m not really sure. I thought it was funny at the time, and I obviously find it really sad now. I support the women who have come forward. I think they’re really brave for doing that.”

“Obviously I don’t feel comfortable with it now,” she said of the song. “I thought of that right away.” Asked whether she was “retiring” the track, Del Rey replied: “Definitely. That would be the only right thing to do”.

Lana Del Rey released her latest album ‘Lust For Life’ in July.