Lana Del Rey invites fans to her birthday party

The event will take place in Los Angeles on Thursday (June 22)

Lana Del Rey is hosting a birthday party for herself tomorrow night (Thursday, June 22) and fans are invited.

Del Rey turned 32 today (June 21) but will host a public party at Los Angeles’ 1Oak nightclub tomorrow night.

The venue announced the news earlier today with a poster that reads: “Lana Del Rey invites you to celebrate her fucking birthday”. See that below.

A spokesperson for the singer has since confirmed to Pitchfork that Del Rey is indeed throwing the party.

Join us tomorrow night for @lanadelrey birthday party! #1OAKLA A post shared by 1 OAK Los Angeles (@1oakla) on Jun 21, 2017 at 8:58am PDT

Lana posted a message to fans earlier today, tweeting: “I just want to say thank you for each and every birthday wish. I’m so lucky because I have u! Thanks for making it a beautiful day”.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey is gearing up to release her forthcoming album ‘Lust For Life‘ on July 21. It will be her fourth major label LP.

Del Rey’s album has so far been preceded by lead single ‘Love’, her title-track and Weeknd collaboration, plus recent songs ‘Coachella – Woodstock In My Mind’ and ‘Cherry’.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1, Del Rey revealed that that album will be her longest project to date with 18 songs in total. She described the album sound as mixing “more acoustic sound to a heavier beatsy darker sound that’s similar to ‘Born to Die'”.