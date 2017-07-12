Lana Del Rey just FaceTimed A$AP Rocky while he was on the toilet live on Beats 1

The singer also shared the tracklisting, pre-order details and two new songs from her new album 'Lust For Life'

Lana Del Rey FaceTimed A$AP Rocky live on Beats 1 while premiering two new tracks that feature the rapper.

The singer was in the Apple radio station’s studio to premiere ‘Summer Bummer’ and ‘Groupie Love’, which both feature on her new album, ‘Lust For Life‘.

She had previously been telling host Zane Lowe how she had got Sean Ono Lennon to appear on the record, which is due for release on July 21. “I got his number from his manager and FaceTimed him,” she said. “FaceTime video. I like to just go for it.”

She said she also used the same tactic with some of the other guests on the record. “I got Lil Yachty‘s number and I FaceTimed him,” she said. “He was at home and I was like ‘Lil Boat’. He just started laughing. I love that kid.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Lowe then started to play Queens Of The Stone Age‘s new song, ‘The Way You Used To Do’, but interrupted the song as Del Rey had started FaceTiming Rocky in the studio.

When the rapper answered, Lowe asked him where he was. Rocky replied: “I’m on the toilet.” She then tried to get hold of Yachty, before calling producer Boi-1Da

‘Lust For Life’ is now available to pre-order, with ‘Summer Bummer’ and ‘Groupie Love’ immediately available to those that do. The album features guest spots from Rocky, Stevie Nicks, Lennon, The Weeknd and more.

The tracklisting for the record is as follows:

‘Love’

‘Lust For Life’ (ft. The Weeknd)

’13 Beaches’

‘Cherry’

‘White Mustang’

‘Summer Bummer’ (ft. A$AP Rocky & Playboi Carti)

‘Groupie Love’ (ft. A$AP Rocky)

‘In My Feelings’

‘Coachella – Woodstock In My Mind’

‘God Bless America – And All the Beautiful Women In It’

‘When The World Was at War We Kept Dancing’

‘Beautiful People Beautiful Problems’ (ft. Stevie Nicks)

‘Tomorrow Never Came’ (ft. Sean Ono Lennon)

‘Heroin’

‘Change’

‘Get Free’