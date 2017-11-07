Watch Lana Del Rey cover the late Leonard Cohen in duet with his son

Del Rey joined Adam Cohen for a performance of the late Canadian artist's song 'Chelsea Hotel No. 2'

Lana Del Rey joined Adam Cohen to perform a duet of a song by the latter’s late father, Leonard Cohen – watch fan-shot footage of the performance below.

Adam Cohen was among a host of acts who performed in a tribute concert for Leonard Cohen last night (November 6) in Montreal, Quebec, with the bill also including Elvis Costello, Feist, Sting and more. Cohen passed away in November 2016 at the age of 82.

During Adam’s set, the Canadian songwriter invited Del Rey on stage to perform his father’s song ‘Chelsea Hotel No. 2’, which featured on Cohen’s 1974 LP ‘New Skin for the Old Ceremony’.

Del Rey has covered the song in the past, recording her version back in 2013. The singer posted a tribute to Cohen following news of his death last year, writing: “I love you as a real fan and I always looked for a little bit of you in all of my future friends. God bless.”

Watch Del Rey and Adam Cohen’s performance of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Chelsea Hotel No. 2’ below.

Lana & Adam / Chelsea Hotel A post shared by Karyne Tremblay (@karynetremblay) on Nov 6, 2017 at 6:40pm PST

Del Rey will set out on a North American tour in January – see those scheduled live dates below.

January 2018

5 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center *

7 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center *

9 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center *

11 Chicago, IL – United Center *

13 Boston, MA – TD Garden *

15 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre **

17 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena **

19 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center **

21 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center **

23 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center **

25 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena **

26 University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center **

30 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center **

February 2018

1 Fort Lauderdale, FL – BB&T Center **

2 Orlando, FL – Amway Center **

5 Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena **

6 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena **

8 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center **

10 Houston, TX – Toyota Center **

11 Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center **

13 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena **

15 San Diego, CA – Valley View Casino Center **

16 Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay Events Center **

28 Honolulu, HI – Waikiki Shell

* with Jhené Aiko

** with Kali Uchis