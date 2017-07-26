Liverpool and Glasgow dates are in the Del Rey diary.

Lana Del Rey has announced a pair of UK tour dates.

After her sell-out show at London’s Brixton Academy on Monday night (July 24), the singer will return to the UK in August for shows in Liverpool and Glasgow.

She will play Liverpool’s Echo Arena on August 22 and Glasgow’s SSE Hydro on August 23. Fans who buy her new album ‘Lust For Life’ will have access to pre-sale when it begins at 9am on Friday (July 28).

General sale will then begin at 9am on Monday (July 31).

During her London gig, Del Rey halted her performance of recent single ‘Love’ before singing a portion of the song a cappella. She has since revealed what went wrong on the right.

Meanwhile, Del Rey has recently confirmed that she used witchcraft in an attempt to hex Donald Trump. “Yeah, I did it. Why not? Look, I do a lot of s**t”, she said.

“I’m in line with Yoko [Ono] and John [Lennon] and the belief that there’s a power to the vibration of a thought. Your thoughts are very powerful things and they become words, and words become actions, and actions lead to physical charges.”

She added: “I really do believe that words are one of the last forms of magic and I’m a bit of a mystic at heart.”