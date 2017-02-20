Watch Lana Del Rey perform from space in ‘Love’ video

It's the first track to be released from her upcoming new album

Lana Del Rey has released her video for new single ‘Love’. Scroll below to watch.

‘Love’ is the first track to be released from her upcoming new album, which is reportedly due out later this year.

The video sees Del Rey dramatically performing from space. It was directed by Rich Lee. Watch below.

The song was co-written with ‘Born To Die’ collaborator Emile Haynie, ‘Summertime Sadness’ songwriter Rick Nowels and Katy Perry producer Benny Blanco.

A press release states that Del Rey’s new album is “set to include some exciting guest featured artists” with “full details to be shared at a later date”. Lana says: “I made my first 4 albums for me, but this one is for my fans and about where I hope we are all headed”.

Introducing the video on Instagram Live, Del Rey said: “I have lots of cool things to keep on telling you over the month and some cool events coming up too so look out for that.”

“We have all our friends in the video – Hunter… Jonathan Wilson, my friend is playing drums, Jeff and Omar are in my band, savannah is in the video – she’s in the truck with hunter. But I just love everything [director] Rich did with making the space scenes look so real but so surreal at the same time.”

On the aesthetic of her new album, she said: “I would say retro sensibility with a futuristic flair.”

Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey previously told NME: “I do have early thoughts about what I’d like to do with [the album]. My label, Interscope, is pretty flexible and open to my records coming out at any time, so I don’t have that pressure. I’m just happy to be able to keep on making music I can stand behind. That’s enough for me.”

Del Rey has also been announced for Øya Festival 2017, alongside Mac DeMarco and MØ. She will also play the first Lollapalooza Paris, along with Pixies and Skepta.

Last week (February 13), a video appeared online of Alex Turner, Miles Kane and Lana Del Rey performing an Elton John classic at karaoke together.