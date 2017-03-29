Watch a trailer for Lana Del Rey’s new album ‘Lust For Life’

Album is 'coming soon'

Lana Del Rey has named her upcoming album and unveiled a trailer video teasing the release.

Del Rey’s new record will be called ‘Lust For Life’ and is “coming soon”, according to the singer.

The album is Lana’s follow-up to 2015’s ‘Honeymoon’. It has already been preceded by lead single ‘Love’.

In this new witch-themed trailer, Del Rey says she lives “right inside the middle of the ‘H’ of the Hollywood sign” and describes her love for ‘Hollyweird’.

“Even though these times can feel a little crazy, they’re not so very different from what other generations have experienced at one time or another before,” the singer says of these “tumultuous” times.

Watch the trailer below:

Del Rey recently gave a rare public interview to BBC Radio 2’s Jo Whiley, where she revealed more details about the upcoming new record.

“I started out thinking that the whole record was gonna have a sort of a ’50s-’60s feeling, kind of some kind of Shangri-Las, early Joan Baez influences,” she explained. “But I don’t know, as the climate kept on getting more heated politically, I found lyrically everything was just directed towards that. So because of that, the sound just got really updated, and I felt like it was more wanting to talk to the younger side of the audience that I have. I guess it’s a little more socially aware. It’s kind of a global feeling.”

Earlier this week, Lana appeared to tease a new track with The Weeknd.