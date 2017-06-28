Lana Del Rey says new album ‘Lust For Life’ is the ‘complete opposite’ to ‘Born To Die’

Singer talks new record in interview with Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks

Lana Del Rey has described her new album ‘Lust For Life’ as being the “complete opposite” to her commercial debut ‘Born To Die’.

The singer is gearing up to release her forthcoming album ‘Lust For Life‘ next month (July 21). It will be her fourth major label LP.

Speaking to Fleetwood Mac‘s Stevie Nicks in a new interview for V magazine, Del Rey discussed the difference in tone between ‘Born To Die’, which came out in 2012, and ‘Lust For Life’, saying: “They’re complete opposites, and it’s funny because when I chose the title, I didn’t think about it right away. It was the title of the first song I wrote for this record. But there are so many things that have gotten me to the point that I’m at now. One of them is just time. And because I do write everything myself, I just wanted to chronicle how I was feeling honestly, in the moment, for each record.”

Lana added: “I had a lot of stories that I wanted to tell that I hadn’t told yet up until this point. And now, through the last four records, I got out a lot of those stories and a lot of those feelings, and for the first time, I’ve caught myself up to real time. And now, I’m at this place where I feel like I’m really present, and when I’m reading the news, I’m really reading it, whereas before I was a little bit in my own head. So, there’s definitely been a feeling of freedom and lightness being in the present moment. That brings on that lust for life feeling, when you don’t have all of those feelings about the past weighing you down.”

DAMN. I'm excited about this.! New @vmagazine out July 6 Photos @stevenkleinstudio Styling @robbiespencer Interview #stevienicks Text @willwrights pre-order #V108 on vmagazine.com A post shared by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey) on Jun 27, 2017 at 6:42am PDT

Talking about making music in the current political climate, Del Rey continued: “Regardless of where someone is at personally, the current landscape jolts you into being present, if you’re not crazy. If you’re a normal person, you’re suddenly aware and watching everything… I’ve found in the last two years that I’ve really been editing some of the language of some of the songs in light of the political landscape, [because] I don’t want to be a part of anything that adds to that negativity.”

“That’s been the theme of my record: being in touch with what it takes to do things for the right reasons. All the actions that you need to take beyond just the words and all the decisions that I knew I wanted to make this year… trying to stay positive, and just believing that things are going to be okay. And if it feels like they’re not going to be okay, we’ll try and make them okay individually and then together.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Nicks described Del Rey and herself as “like witchy sisters”.

Del Rey’s album has so far been preceded by lead single ‘Love’, her title-track and Weeknd collaboration and ‘Coachella – Woodstock In My Mind’.

She also recently previewed new tracks called ‘Cherry’, ‘Change’ and an A$AP Rocky collaboration.

