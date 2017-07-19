Lana Del Rey is not happy with people downloading the leak of her album

'Lust For Life' is out on Friday

Lana Del Rey has hit out fans downloading the early leak of her new album ‘Lust For For Life’.

The pop-noir sensation will release her fourth album ‘Lust For Life‘ on Friday, but fans have already taken online to talk about illegally downloading early pirated versions of the album – much to Del Rey’s disgust.

After one fan tweeted “Omg l4l leaked cya in a hour,” Del Rey replied with “U little fuckers”. After asking for a link to the leak so that it could be removed, she was then informed that it had already been deleted – to which the ‘Video Games’ replied “better be”.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Lana Del Rey also recently announced that she’ll be playing a rare, one-off gig at The O2 Academy Brixton on Monday July 24. Tickets will be on sale from 12pm on Wednesday July 19 and will be available here.