Watch Lana Del Rey tease video for The Weeknd collaboration ‘Lust For Life’

Lana Del Rey has shared a teaser clip for her upcoming ‘Lust For Life’ music video.

Del Rey’s new album ‘Lust For Life’ is expected to be released soon, although an official release date has not yet been announced. It has so far been preceded by lead single ‘Love’, recent song ‘Coachella – Woodstock In Mind’ and this title-track and Weeknd collaboration.

The singer has also unveiled a witch-themed trailer for the album, while it has been confirmed that she teams up with Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks on the record.

This trailer clip teases her upcoming video for The Weeknd collaboration ‘Lust For Life’ and sees the camera zooming out from Lana’s left eye to show the singer in front of a microphone in a red outfit. It ends by indicating that the video is “coming soon”. Watch below.

Speaking to Dazed recently, Del Rey said of her Weeknd collaboration: “Maybe that’s kind of weird to have a feature on the title track, but I really love that song and we had said for a while that we were gonna do something; I did stuff on his last two records.”

Lana Del Rey had previously appeared on The Weeknd’s tracks, ‘Prisoner’ and ‘Stargirl Interlude’.

Describing the new album as ‘more socially aware’, Del Rey has said of the record: “I started out thinking that the whole record was gonna have a sort of a ’50s-’60s feeling, kind of some kind of Shangri-Las, early Joan Baez influences.”

“But I don’t know, as the climate kept on getting more heated politically, I found lyrically everything was just directed towards that. So because of that, the sound just got really updated, and I felt like it was more wanting to talk to the younger side of the audience that I have. I guess it’s a little more socially aware. It’s kind of a global feeling.”