Watch Lana Del Rey and The Weeknd canoodle on the Hollywood sign in ‘Lust For Life’ video

Song will feature on singer's new album of the same name

Lana Del Rey has shared the video for her The Weeknd collaboration and new album’s title-track ‘Lust For Life’.

Del Rey’s new album ‘Lust For Life’ is expected to be released soon, although an official release date has not yet been announced. It has so far been preceded by this track, lead single ‘Love’, recent song ‘Coachella – Woodstock In Mind’ and ‘Cherry’.

The ‘Lust For Life’ video sees Del Rey and The Weeknd canoodle and dance on top of the Hollywood sign, before sliding down the letter ‘D’ into a green field. Watch below.

Speaking to Dazed recently, Del Rey said of her Weeknd collaboration: “Maybe that’s kind of weird to have a feature on the title track, but I really love that song and we had said for a while that we were gonna do something; I did stuff on his last two records.”

Lana Del Rey had previously appeared on The Weeknd’s tracks, ‘Prisoner’ and ‘Stargirl Interlude’.

Del Rey recently unveiled a witch-themed trailer for the album and it has also been confirmed that she teams up with Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks on her new record.

Describing the new album as ‘more socially aware’, Del Rey has said of the record: “I started out thinking that the whole record was gonna have a sort of a ’50s-’60s feeling, kind of some kind of Shangri-Las, early Joan Baez influences.”

“But I don’t know, as the climate kept on getting more heated politically, I found lyrically everything was just directed towards that. So because of that, the sound just got really updated, and I felt like it was more wanting to talk to the younger side of the audience that I have. I guess it’s a little more socially aware. It’s kind of a global feeling.”