Lana Del Rey says new album is ‘socially aware’ and reveals she’s been working with Miles Kane

Her work with the Last Shadow Puppets man isn't for her upcoming album

Lana Del Rey has described her forthcoming album as being “more socially aware”.

She gave a brief insight into what to expect from the record in an interview with Jo Whiley on BBC Radio 2 yesterday (February 24).

“I started out thinking that the whole record was gonna have a sort of a ’50s-’60s feeling, kind of some kind of Shangri-Las, early Joan Baez influences,” she explained.

“But I don’t know, as the climate kept on getting more heated politically, I found lyrically everything was just directed towards that. So because of that, the sound just got really updated, and I felt like it was more wanting to talk to the younger side of the audience that I have. I guess it’s a little more socially aware. It’s kind of a global feeling.”

While on the phone to Whiley, Del Rey also revealed that she had been working on some songs with The Last Shadow Puppets‘ member Miles Kane.

Speaking from a rehearsal studio in LA, the singer told the radio DJ that Kane was in the room after saying she was “working on something for fun”. She then put Kane on the phone who said they were “just having a coffee”.

Del Rey later explained: “We’ve been writing some stuff, which has been going well.” Asked if it was for The Last Shadow Puppets, she responded: “No it’s for something else we’re doing.”

Listen to the interview here.

Del Rey released a new track called ‘Love’ last weekend (February 18).

Last week, a video appeared online of Alex Turner, Kane and Del Rey performing an Elton John classic at karaoke together.

The seemingly recent clip emerged among fan communities over the weekend, and shows the Arctic Monkeys frontman along with his Last Shadow Puppets bandmate, Del Rey and Tame Impala’s Cam Avery together singing Sir Elton’s ‘Tiny Dancer’ together in a karaoke booth.