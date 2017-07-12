The pair had previously been reported to be working in the studio together

Lana Del Rey and Miles Kane nearly formed a new band, according to the ‘Born To Die‘ singer.

Earlier this year, the New York musician revealed she had been in the studio with the Last Shadow Puppets‘ member.

Del Rey joined Zane Lowe live in the Beats 1 studio earlier today (July 12) to premiere two new tracks from her forthcoming ‘Lust For Life’ album and revealed the fate of their collaborations.

“I’ve done so much with Miles,” she said when asked about working with him. “I think at first me and Miles and some of the guys in The Last Shadow Puppets were working on a side project and had our own band.

“This was December through March,” she continued. “I didn’t have a world tour planned and they didn’t have anything either cos Alex [Turner] is working on his stuff, but, after listening to the songs, I felt like the songs were probably for Miles’ solo stuff. Him and [Mini Mansions and The Last Shadow Puppets bassist] Zach Dawes are working on that.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Del Rey also revealed that she has five one-off shows booked at the moment and discussed a track called ‘Yosemite’ that didn’t make it onto ‘Lust For Life‘.

“‘Yosemite’ is a track I talked about in all my interviews and online and now it’s not on the record,” she said. “It’s too happy. JK, fans.

“I’m getting to the place I was singing about in ‘Yosemite’ and I’m just not there yet. I think I felt by the end of this record I’d be in a totally different spot, but then I realised I was still figuring out so much stuff. ‘Yosemite’ is an idealistic, return to nature zone that I’ve dipped into.”

‘Lust For Life’ is now available to pre-order, with ‘Summer Bummer’ and ‘Groupie Love’ immediately available to those that do. The album features guest spots from A$AP Rocky, Stevie Nicks, Sean Ono Lennon, The Weeknd and more.

The tracklisting for the record is as follows:

‘Love’

‘Lust For Life’ (ft. The Weeknd)

’13 Beaches’

‘Cherry’

‘White Mustang’

‘Summer Bummer’ (ft. A$AP Rocky & Playboi Carti)

‘Groupie Love’ (ft. A$AP Rocky)

‘In My Feelings’

‘Coachella – Woodstock In My Mind’

‘God Bless America – And All the Beautiful Women In It’

‘When The World Was at War We Kept Dancing’

‘Beautiful People Beautiful Problems’ (ft. Stevie Nicks)

‘Tomorrow Never Came’ (ft. Sean Ono Lennon)

‘Heroin’

‘Change’

‘Get Free’