Lana Del Rey says she’s considering releasing a new album of 25 unreleased songs

The artist told fans about the possible plans for her next release during an album showcase at Amoeba Hollywood yesterday (July 26)

Lana Del Rey has revealed that she is considering releasing a new album which would consist of her 25 favourite unreleased songs.

The artist released her latest studio album, ‘Lust For Life’, last Friday (July 21). The record was her fifth solo studio album, and followed 2015’s ‘Honeymoon’.

Lana Del Rey: Read NME’s exclusive interview with the modern icon

Del Rey appears to have already set her sights on her next release, telling fans during an album showcase in Los Angeles yesterday (July 26) that she is considering releasing a whole batch of unreleased songs in one album-sized package.

Speaking during her intimate performance at Amoeba Music in Hollywood, Del Rey said: “I was thinking about releasing a record of 25 of my favourite leaked songs…”, which drew wild cheers from the audience. See footage of the moment below.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

See further highlights from Del Rey’s intimate fan show at Amoeba yesterday in the below Twitter moment from her label Interscope Records.

Del Rey, meanwhile, will return to the UK next month for a pair of arena shows.

The artist performed a one-off show at London’s Brixton Academy on Monday night. At one point in the show, Del Rey paused the performance of her recent single ‘Love’ before singing a portion of the song a cappella.