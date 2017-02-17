Lana Del Rey teasing new music with mysterious posters

Will 'Young & In Love' be released soon?

Lana Del Rey appears to be teasing the release of new music and a new music video, with advertising posters spotted in Los Angeles.

The singer recently registered a new song called ‘Young & In Love’ and now a fan site has tweeted photos of posters advertising a visual project called ‘Love’. It’s thought that the two are linked. @LanaDReyCrew goes on to claim that an upcoming music video was produced by Rich Lee, who has worked with Eminem, Maroon 5 and will.i.am.

See the tweets below:

It was previously reported that ‘Young & In Love’ has been co-written with ‘Born To Die’ collaborator Emile Haynie, ‘Summertime Sadness’ songwriter Rick Nowels and Katy Perry producer Benny Blanco.

Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey previously told NME: “I do have early thoughts about what I’d like to do with [the album]. My label, Interscope, is pretty flexible and open to my records coming out at any time, so I don’t have that pressure. I’m just happy to be able to keep on making music I can stand behind. That’s enough for me.”

Del Rey has also been announced for Øya Festival 2017, alongside Mac DeMarco and MØ. She will also play the first Lollapalooza Paris, along with Pixies and Skepta.

She recently gave The Weeknd a special shout-out on Instagram. Del Rey features on the R&B singer’s ‘Starboy’ album’s ‘Stargirl Interlude’. She also co-wrote and performs backing vocals on the song ‘Party Monster’.