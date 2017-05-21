Watch Lana Del Rey debut new song live

The track is expected to feature on the New York artist's forthcoming fifth studio album

Lana Del Rey debuted another new song from her upcoming album ‘Lust For Life’ during a live show this weekend – watch fan-shot footage of the performance below.

The New York artist’s fifth studio album was first announced in late March, though no release date has been forthcoming as yet. The follow-up to 2015’s ‘Honeymoon’ has had its artwork revealed, however.

Del Rey is set to share the video for her anticipated Weeknd collaboration, which shares the title of her upcoming album, imminently. This track will follow the recent releases of lead single ‘Love’ and the track ‘Coachella – Woodstock In My Mind’.

The next song from ‘Lust For Life’ to see the light of day is the tentatively-titled ‘Cherry’, which Del Rey debuted live at the KROQ Weenie Roast Y Fiesta yesterday (May 20) in Carson, LA.

Watch Lana Del Rey perform ‘Cherry’ below.

Describing the new album as “more socially aware”, Del Rey has also said of the record: “I started out thinking that the whole record was gonna have a sort of a ’50s-’60s feeling, kind of some kind of Shangri-Las, early Joan Baez influences.

“But I don’t know, as the climate kept on getting more heated politically, I found lyrically everything was just directed towards that,” she continued. “So because of that, the sound just got really updated, and I felt like it was more wanting to talk to the younger side of the audience that I have. I guess it’s a little more socially aware. It’s kind of a global feeling.”