Lana Del Rey announces North American tour for 2018

Her 'LA to the Moon' tour begins in January

Lana Del Rey has announced her ‘LA to the Moon’ tour of North America.

The singer released her latest album ‘Lust For Life’ in July. She spoke to NME for an exclusive interview surrounding the release.

Now Del Rey has confirmed a series of live dates in the US and Canada for January and February of 2018. She kicks the stint off in Minneapolis and finishes up in Honolulu. Lana will be supported by Jhené Aiko and Kali Uchis along the way.

On Twitter, Del Rey wrote “North American dates first”, suggesting that other dates will follow.

See her tour schedule in full beneath.

January

5 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center *

7 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center *

9 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center *

11 Chicago, IL – United Center *

13 Boston, MA – TD Garden *

15 Toronto, Ontario – Air Canada Centre **

17 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena **

19 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center **

21 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center **

23 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center **

25 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena **

26 University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center **

30 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center **

February

1 Fort Lauderdale, FL – BB&T Center **

2 Orlando, FL – Amway Center **

5 Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena **

6 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena **

8 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center **

10 Houston, TX – Toyota Center **

11 Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center **

13 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena **

15 San Diego, CA – Valley View Casino Center **

16 Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay Events Center **

28 Honolulu, HI – Waikiki Shell

* with Jhené Aiko

** with Kali Uchis

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl recently revealed what happened when he was told to buy his 8-year-old daughter Harper a Lana Del Rey album.

Grohl was visiting Amoeba Records in Los Angeles when the store also happened to be hosting a Lana Del Rey live in-store performance. He was there to pick up an Imagine Dragons record for Harper, while also picking up AC/DC’s ‘Highway To Hell’. The store was packed was Lana Del Rey fans who, according to Grohl, didn’t recognise him. While trying to get through the crowd to pay for the albums for his daughter, one Lana Del Rey fan seemed particularly annoyed about his presence.

Detailed in a Rolling Stone cover story, one woman allegedly looked “particularly vexed” that Grohl was shopping at the time. “I’m just getting my daughter an Imagine Dragons record,” he stated, to which the woman said: “You should buy her a Lana record”. Grohl replied: “I got her AC/DC”.