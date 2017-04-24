Lana Del Rey’s photographer sister talks working with singer

Chuck Grant shot the cover for new album 'Lust For Life'

Chuck Grant, the photographer sister of Lana Del Rey, has talked about working with her singer sibling.

Grant, who has also photographed the likes of Charli XCX and Big Sean, recently spoke to the New York Times, explaining her cover photo for the singer’s last album ‘Honeymoon’. “I had a dream about shooting her in a Starline tour bus,” Grant said, “and a week later she called me saying she had rented a Starline bus. It was serendipitous.”

Having also shot the front image for Del Rey’s upcoming album ‘Lust For Life’, Grant added of working with her sister: “We inspire each other to keep reaching for new artistic places to go, but we also remind each other of what our roots are in our individual crafts.”

LANA DEL REY 🌹LUST FOR LIFE🌹🌹 📸 ME ❤ A post shared by Chuck (@yourgirlchuck) on Apr 11, 2017 at 10:44am PDT

Lana at Chateau Marmont 🌹 📸 me A post shared by Chuck (@yourgirlchuck) on Feb 7, 2017 at 12:16pm PST

Lana Del Rey’s new album ‘Lust For Life’ is expected to be released soon. It has been preceded by lead single ‘Love’ and a title-track Weeknd collaboration. Del Rey has also unveiled a witch-themed trailer for the album.

Del Rey recently spoke to Courtney Love in the interview for Dazed in which the pair talked about their love for each other’s music and Lana revealed that she has a new song with Sean Ono Lennon.

She also recently took to Instagram to preview a new song she wrote after Coachella. Del Rey said she had “complex feelings about spending the weekend dancing whilst watching tensions [with] North Korea mount”.

Explaining the song’s formation further, she added: “On my way home I found myself compelled to visit an old favorite place of mine at the rim of the world highway where I took a moment to sit down by the sequoia grove and write a little song. I just wanted to share this in hopes that one individual’s hope and prayer for peace might contribute to the possibility of it in the long run.”