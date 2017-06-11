Lana Del Rey previews new song ‘Change’

The singer will release her new album 'Lust For Life' next month

Lana Del Rey has shared a preview of a new song called ‘Change’.

The musician is gearing up to release her forthcoming album ‘Lust For Life‘ next month. While no official tracklisting has been shared for the record as yet, fans are presuming the new track will be featured on it.

The preview takes the form of a short Instagram video in which Del Rey can be seen listening to the song before joining in and singing along. The video is geotagged to “The End Of The World, Venice, LA”.

You can watch the video below, via Stereogum.

Change A post shared by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey) on Jun 10, 2017 at 1:22am PDT

Earlier this month (June 3), Del Rey released a clip of another new track on Instagram. The song features A$AP Rocky and fellow A$AP Mob member Playboi Carti.

The clip shows Lana in her car listening to the track with a geotag “Hollyweird”. The track sounds largely moulded by the featuring artists with slow trap hi-hats and a slick bass line courtesy of Drake producer Boi-1da. The caption reads: “We made a lot of good ones but I think we picked the best ones for the record”.

The track has not been confirmed to appear on the singer’s fifth studio album ‘Lust For Life’, reports Pitchfork

‘Lust For Life’ will be released on July 21.