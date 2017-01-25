Lana Del Rey to release new single ‘Young & In Love’?

Fans awaiting new music from the star

Lana Del Rey has reportedly registered a new song called ‘Young & In Love’.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of new material from the star after tracks were teased last year.

Now reports suggest that Lana has a new track coming soon, co-written with ‘Born To Die’ collaborator Emile Haynie, ‘Summertime Sadness’ songwriter Rick Nowels and Katy Perry producer Benny Blanco.

Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey previously told NME: “I do have early thoughts about what I’d like to do with [the album]. My label, Interscope, is pretty flexible and open to my records coming out at any time, so I don’t have that pressure. I’m just happy to be able to keep on making music I can stand behind. That’s enough for me.”

Andy Sheppard

Lana Del Rey has also been announced for Øya Festival 2017, alongside Mac DeMarco and MØ. She will also play the first Lollapalooza Paris, along with Pixies and Skepta.

Lollapalooza Paris will take place July 22 and 23 at the Hippodrome de Longchamp. Beyond Paris and its flagship event in Chicago, Lollapalooza also stages annual festivals in Chile, Brazil, Argentina and Germany.

Lana Del Rey recently gave The Weeknd a special shout-out on Instagram. Del Rey features on the R&B singer’s ‘Starboy’ album’s ‘Stargirl Interlude’. She also co-wrote and performs backing vocals on the song ‘Party Monster’.