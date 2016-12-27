Watch Lana Del Rey sing ‘Santa Baby’

Del Rey captioned the post "As per the request of the 11 yr olds"

Lana Del Rey has shared a clip of herself singing ‘Santa Baby’ on Instagram.

It’s not the first time Del Rey has shared a live singing clip to Instagram; last month, she gave The Weeknd a special shout out by singing and dancing to his new album ‘Starboy’.

Posting the ‘Santa Baby’ clip up yesterday (December 26), Del Rey captioned it, “As per the request of the 11 yr olds.” Her sister Caroline Grant is then seen joining in. You can watch the clip below.

Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey has been announced for Øya Festival 2017, alongside Mac Demarco and MØ.

Held at Toyenpark in the Norwegian capital of Oslo, the acclaimed festival have announced the returning Lana Del Rey as a headliner – with The Hellacopters, Lars Vaular, Jenny Hval, Vince Staples, Angel Olsen, Car Seat Headrest, Nils Bech, BadBadNotGood, Charlotte Dos Santos, Julia Jacklin, Sigrid, Silja Sol, Stein Torleif Bjella, Hester V75, Daniel Kvammen, and John Olav Nilsen & Nordsjoen also confirmed.

While her summer touring calendar continues to fill up, fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of new material from Lana Del Rey after tracks were teased earlier this year.

“I do have early thoughts about what I’d like to do with [the album],” she told NME. “My label, Interscope, is pretty flexible and open to my records coming out at any time, so I don’t have that pressure. I’m just happy to be able to keep on making music I can stand behind. That’s enough for me.”

Earlier this year, the ‘Video Games’ star shared a photo of her at work in the recording studio, before fans noticed that a new song called ‘Wild Side’ appeared registered under her Lana Del Rey’s real name of Elizabeth Grant – co-written by Greg Banks.

Oya Festival takes place from Tuesday 8 – Saturday 12 August 2017.