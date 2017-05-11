Lana Del Rey says she has ‘less of a persona’ now

Singer speaks in new interview ahead of upcoming album 'Lust For Life'

Lana Del Rey has spoken about how she has “less” of a persona these days.

When the singer broke through with ‘Video Games’ in 2011, authenticity was a main talking point surrounding her music. She said at the time: “I’ve been doing what I do for a long time. I’ve had a life. I don’t need to create a persona to live through.”

Speaking to Elle in a new interview, Del Rey has now said: “I know that if I had more of a persona [before], I have less of one now. And I think it comes down to getting a little older.”

“Maybe I needed a stronger look or something to lean on then,” she added. “But I feel like it wouldn’t be hard for me today to play a mega show in jeans without rehearsing and still feel like I was coming from the right place.”

Del Rey also spoke about how her new album is more political than her previous records. She said: “I think it would be weird to be making a record during the past 18 months and not comment on how [the political landscape] was making me or the people I know feel, which is not good. It would be really difficult if my views didn’t line up with what a lot of what people are saying.”

Lana Del Rey’s new album ‘Lust For Life’ is expected to be released soon, although an official release date has not yet been announced. It has so far been preceded by lead single ‘Love’ and a title-track Weeknd collaboration. Del Rey has also unveiled a witch-themed trailer for the album and it has been confirmed that she teams up with Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks on it.

Del Rey recently took to Instagram to preview a new song she wrote after Coachella. Del Rey said she had “complex feelings about spending the weekend dancing whilst watching tensions [with] North Korea mount”.

Explaining the song’s formation further, she added: “On my way home I found myself compelled to visit an old favorite place of mine at the rim of the world highway where I took a moment to sit down by the sequoia grove and write a little song. I just wanted to share this in hopes that one individual’s hope and prayer for peace might contribute to the possibility of it in the long run.”