Lana Del Rey’s new song with Sean Ono Lennon features lyric about his parents

'Tomorrow Never Came' will feature on Del Rey's new album

Lana Del Rey has revealed that she’s collaborated with John Lennon and Yoko Ono‘s son, Sean Ono Lennon, on a new song that references his parents.

Del Rey is preparing to release her new album, ‘Lust For Life’, the follow-up to 2015’s ‘Honeymoon’. It has already been preceded by lead single ‘Love’. The singer recently unveiled a witch-themed trailer for the album and teased that the record is “coming soon”.

Lana spoke to Courtney Love in a new interview for Dazed in which she talked about a song from her upcoming album called ‘Tomorrow Never Came’ that was written with Sean Ono Lennon and includes the lyric: “I wish we could go back to your country house and put on the radio and listen to our favourite song by Lennon and Yoko”.

“I didn’t want him to think I was asking him because I was name-checking them,” Del Rey explained of the collaboration. “Actually, I had listened to his records over the years and I did think it was his vibe, so I played it for him and he liked it.”

She also confirmed that The Weeknd features on the album’s title track ‘Lust For Life’. She said: “Maybe that’s kind of weird to have a feature on the title track, but I really love that song and we had said for a while that we were gonna do something; I did stuff on his last two records.”

Elsewhere in the Dazed interview, Del Rey and Love discuss their admiration for each other’s music. “You’re one of my favourite writers,” Del Rey told Love, who replied: “You’re one of mine, so, checkmate.”

Meanwhile, Del Rey recently unveiled the cover art for her new album ‘Lust For Life’.

She also recently gave a rare interview to BBC Radio 2’s Jo Whiley, where she revealed more details about the upcoming new record.

“I started out thinking that the whole record was gonna have a sort of a ’50s-’60s feeling, kind of some kind of Shangri-Las, early Joan Baez influences,” she explained. “But I don’t know, as the climate kept on getting more heated politically, I found lyrically everything was just directed towards that. So because of that, the sound just got really updated, and I felt like it was more wanting to talk to the younger side of the audience that I have. I guess it’s a little more socially aware. It’s kind of a global feeling.”