Lana Del Rey teased the track with advertising posters spotted in Los Angeles.

Lana Del Rey has released her new song ‘Love’ after teasing her return with posters spotted in Los Angeles.

The singer recently registered a new song called ‘Young & In Love’ which was co-written with ‘Born To Die’ collaborator Emile Haynie, ‘Summertime Sadness’ songwriter Rick Nowels and Katy Perry producer Benny Blanco.

Yesterday (February 17) a fan site tweeted photos of posters advertising a visual project called ‘Love’. A track titled ‘Love’ has now appeared and you can listen to it on iTunes and Google Play.

Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey previously told NME: “I do have early thoughts about what I’d like to do with [the album]. My label, Interscope, is pretty flexible and open to my records coming out at any time, so I don’t have that pressure. I’m just happy to be able to keep on making music I can stand behind. That’s enough for me.”

Del Rey has also been announced for Øya Festival 2017, alongside Mac DeMarco and MØ. She will also play the first Lollapalooza Paris, along with Pixies and Skepta.

She recently gave The Weeknd a special shout-out on Instagram. Del Rey features on the R&B singer’s ‘Starboy’ album’s ‘Stargirl Interlude’. She also co-wrote and performs backing vocals on the song ‘Party Monster’.

Last week (February 13), a video appeared online of Alex Turner, Miles Kane and Lana Del Rey performing an Elton John classic at karaoke together.

The seemingly recent clip emerged among fan communities over the weekend, and shows the Arctic Monkeys frontman along with his Last Shadow Puppets bandmate, Del Rey and Tame Impala’s Cam Avery together singing Sir Elton’s ‘Tiny Dancer’ together in a karaoke booth.