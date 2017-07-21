Lana Del Rey says she felt ‘stuck in the same spot’ on her last two albums

The singer's aim on 'Lust For Life' was to "move on"

Lana Del Rey has spoken about how she felt “stuck in the same spot” on her previous two albums.

The singer released her fourth record, ‘Lust For Life‘, today (July 21) and appears on the cover of this week’s NME.

In the cover interview, she said her aim on the album was to move on and feel as happy as she looks on ‘Lust For Life”s cover.

“That was my goal, you know, to get to that place of feeling like in my daily life I had a lot of momentum,” she said. “Like a moving-on-ness from wherever that other place was that ‘Honeymoon’ and ‘Ultraviolence’ came from. I loved those records, but I felt a little stuck in the same spot.”

Asked how she managed to move on, she responded: “I just felt a little more present. Writing a song like ‘13 Beaches’ – it’s a little bit of an abstract notion, but for me it took stopping at 13 beaches one hot day to find one that nobody was at. And I just thought, you know, the concept of needing to find 13 beaches might seem like a luxury problem for someone, but that’s OK, I’m going to go with that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Del Rey confirmed that she attempted to place a hex on US President Donald Trump.

The singer sparked speculation that she was attempting to use witchcraft to get rid of Trump earlier this year, when she asked her Twitter followers to gather mysterious ‘ingredients’.

“Yeah, I did it. Why not? Look, I do a lot of shit”, she replied.

Meanwhile, Del Rey is set to return to the UK next week, playing a last minute show at London’s Brixton Academy on Monday (July 24).