Lana Del Rey makes her live comeback with secret SXSW show

The artist made her live debut of 'Love' and played a Flying V Gibson during 'Yayo'

Lana Del Rey has made her live return with a secret show at SXSW Festival in Austin.

Announced the day before, Del Rey performed a nine-track setlist of her most popular singles at the Apple Music Space on Friday. Opening with ‘Cruel World’ from her third studio album ‘Ultraviolence’, Del Rey followed up with some of her earlier work, including ‘Ride’, ’Blue Jeans’ and ‘Born to Die’.

A rarity for the artist, Del Rey played a live guitar backing to her track ‘Yayo’ on a white Flying V Gibson, before telling the crowd: “That’s why I like to let [official bandmember] Blake play guitar.” Watch the performance below:

Following a rendition of ‘Video Games’, Del Rey finished the set with the live debut of her new single ‘Love’. Watch the full track below.

Despite the short notice, the concert reportedly still managed to pull large queues and official SXSW badges and artist wristbands were required to attend.

Del Rey walked through the crowd four times during the performance.

Del Rey is currently working on her fifth studio album, due to be released later this year. In an interview with Radio 2’s Jo Whiley, the singer announced that the new record would be “more socially aware”, and revealed that she’d been working with Last Shadow Puppets musician Miles Kane.

See the full setlist from the SXSW show below:

Cruel World

Ride

Blue Jeans

Ultraviolence

Born to Die

Yayo

Shades of Cool

Video Games

Love